PARIS Dec 11 Countries targeted by Islamic
State will probably soon have to crush the group in Libya,
France's prime minister said on Friday, as rival Libyan factions
neared signing a United Nations-backed unity agreement.
French officials have been warning for more than a year that
the political void in the north African state, which faces
European Union members Malta and Italy across the Mediterranean
Sea, is creating favourable conditions for Islamist groups.
The longer a national unity government is not in place, the
easier it will be for Islamic State to take root in the country,
they say.
"We are living with the terrorist threat. We have a common
enemy, Daesh, which we must defeat and destroy in Iraq and Syria
and probably tomorrow in Libya," Valls told Europe 1 radio,
referring to the Arabic acronym for the group.
An aide in the prime minister's office said Valls meant that
all those targeted by Islamic State, including France, would
need to fight the group.
IS in Libya has between 2,000 and 3,000 fighters and is the
only affiliate known to have received support and guidance from
the extremist group's stronghold in Syria and Iraq, U.N. experts
have said.
The North African oil producer is in chaos, with two rival
governments, each backed by armed factions, hesitating over
signing a previously negotiated agreement for a unity
government. The two sides said on Friday they had set a date of
Dec. 16 to finalise the UN-brokered deal.
Paris has already redeployed some 3,500 troops, previously
used to intervene in its former colony Mali in 2013, across West
Africa, and has established a base about 75 kilometres from
Libya's southern border, to form a counter-terrorism force.
French military aircraft flew reconnaissance and
intelligence missions over Libya in November, including areas
controlled by Islamic State.
"There is no time to waste now," said a senior Western
diplomat. "If we can't have a government quickly, then we will
start looking at measures that we can put in place to ensure
Libya does not go further down the road of chaos and become a
sanctuary for jihadists. If a deal is not sealed we will have to
ensure our own security."
The diplomat said a meeting in Rome on Sunday aimed to make
that clear to all sides and warn them of possible consequences
if they continue to stall political progress.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Tom Heneghan)