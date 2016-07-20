(Adds statement from Libyan spokesman, background)
PARIS/BENGHAZI, Libya, July 20 Three French
soldiers were killed in a helicopter accident during an
intelligence-gathering mission in Libya, President Francois
Hollande said on Wednesday.
They are the first confirmed Western military casualties
since it became known this year that special forces were
operating on the ground in Libya.
"At this moment we are carrying out dangerous intelligence
operations (in Libya)," Hollande said in a speech. "Three of our
soldiers, who were involved in these operations, have been
killed in a helicopter accident."
France took a leading role in the NATO air campaign that
helped rebels overthrow autocratic leader Muammar Gaddafi in
2011. The country has since descended into chaos.
Western special forces from countries including France,
Britain and the United States have sent small teams to western
and eastern Libya.
The French have been working alongside forces loyal to
eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, who launched a campaign
against Islamists and other opponents in Benghazi more than two
years ago but has rejected a Western-backed unity government in
Tripoli.
A spokesman for Haftar's forces, Ahmed Masmari, said a
helicopter carrying three Libyans - a pilot and two technicians
- as well as the three French, had crashed on Sunday in the
Magrun area about 75 km (47 miles) south of Benghazi.
Libyan officials had earlier said four people died in the
crash, all of them Libyan. Masmari said the French had been
gathering intelligence on fighters from Boko Haram, after some
Malian militants loyal to the group had arrived in the area.
"It was probably a technical problem but the investigation
has not finished yet," Masmari said.
However, the Benghazi Defence Brigades (BDB), a recently
formed force of Islamists and other fighters, claimed after the
helicopter crash that it had shot the aircraft down, killing
four people, according to a statement posted on social media
accounts close to the group.
The statement said that the helicopter was an M135 belonging
to Haftar's forces and that two foreigners and two Libyans were
killed when the group shot it down with a rocket. Pictures
purporting to show the wreckage of the helicopter were also
posted.
The BDB includes fighters pushed out of Benghazi by Haftar's
forces. The group launched a new campaign last month south of
the eastern city to regain lost ground. Fighting has been
continuing, including in the area around Magrun.
Western powers have been backing Libya's U.N.-backed unity
government, hoping it will seek foreign support to confront
Islamic State militants, deal with migrant flows from Libya to
Europe, and restore oil production to shore up the Libyan
economy.
But Haftar has so far rejected the unity government, and
hardliners loyal to him have prevented a rival government and
the parliament, both based in the east, from formally endorsing
the U.N.-backed body.
