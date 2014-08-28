BENGHAZI, Libya Aug 28 Prime Minister Abdullah
al-Thinni and his cabinet resigned on Thursday to pave the way
to forming a new government after parliamentary elections in
June, a government statement said.
The North African oil producer is at risk of splitting or
even sliding into civil war after rival groups set up an
alternative parliament this week. The competing parliaments and
fighting among former rebels who helped topple Muammar Gaddafi
in 2011 have created uncertainty and chaos in Libya.
Thinni's cabinet said it had resigned according to Libya's
constitutional rules to allow the House of Representatives to
form a government based on all parts of society. Thinni had been
in office since March.
"This is just a routine step. There is no conflict between
Thinni and the House of Representatives," a lawmaker said.
"Thinni is a candidate to form the next government."
The House of Representatives and government have moved to
Tobruk in the far east to escape a month of street fighting in
the capital, Tripoli, where armed factions mainly from the
northwestern city of Misrata have expelled a rival group from
Zintan in the same region.
A Misrata-led group, part off which is Islamist-leaning, now
controls the capital and has pushed to reinstate the previous
parliament, the General National Congress. Islamists were much
stronger in the GNC than in the new assembly dominated by
liberal and federalist lawmakers.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Grant
McCool)