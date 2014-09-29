* U.N.-backed talks conducted near Algerian border
* Attempt to avoid anarchy, civil war in OPEC member state
* Armed factions still not part of direct dialogue
By Ulf Laessing
TOBRUK, Libya, Sept 29 Libya's elected
parliament held U.N.-brokered talks with foes tied to a rival
assembly on Monday calling for a ceasefire by armed factions and
more dialogue to end a confrontation driving the OPEC member
state close to civil war.
The House of Representatives, the internationally recognised
parliament elected in June, was uprooted last month when an
armed group from the western city of Misrata took control of the
capital Tripoli and set up its own assembly and cabinet there.
The meeting in Ghadames, a southern town near the Algerian
border, was brokered in an attempt to prevent the confrontation
from descending into civil war, three years after the uprising
that ended the 42-year rule of Muammar Gaddafi.
U.N. Special Envoy Bernandino Leon said after the meetings
that both sides agreed on the need for a ceasefire, for
humanitarian aid for victims of recent clashes in Tripoli, and
to work to reopen airports closed by fighting.
"We have agreed to start a political process to address all
issues on the elements on the situation in Libya today and to do
it in a peaceful way with a very strong call for a complete
ceasefire all over the country," he said.
The negotiations are likely just an initial phase, including
the House of Representatives and only elected deputies from
Misrata, who have boycotted the chamber's sessions since it was
convened in August.
The talks did not take in armed factions from Misrata who
have seized Tripoli and set up the alternative assembly, or
rival militia allied to the western city of Zintan who battled
Misrata forces in Tripoli for more than a month over the summer.
ARMED TURMOIL
Those armed clashes mostly over control of Tripoli
international airport, involving volleys of Grad rockets and
mortars, were the worst street fighting in the capital since the
fall of Gaddafi in 2011.
The armed factions are brigades of former rebels who once
fought side by side against Gaddafi, but have since sided with
rival political groups, and turned on each other in a battle for
control of the North African country and its resources.
Libya's weak central government and fledging national army
have been no match for the well-armed factions, who both claim
legitimacy for their role in the NATO-backed civil war that
ended the late Gaddafi's one-man autocracy.
Despite the political disorder, Libya's oil production has
been recovering after a year of strikes, blockades and protests
by armed groups slashed the OPEC nation's output. Crude
production is now around 900,000 barrels per day compared with
below 200,000 bpd at the height of the crisis.
Before the negotiations, Tripoli lawmaker Ali Tekbali said
he expected little from the meeting, because it did not directly
include representatives of the armed factions.
Other lawmakers and diplomats welcome the prospect of talks
in the vast desert country.
They hope that since Misrata-members from the house are
indirectly linked to the rival parliament in Tripoli, the
meeting will start a broader political dialogue, not just about
the House of Representatives.
A previous United Nations initiative for a national
dialogue, planned before fighting in Tripoli escalated in July,
failed amid a public outcry, with the world body coming under
criticism for alleged interference.
Hours before details of the meeting emerged, Prime Minister
Abdullah al-Thinni and his cabinet took the oath of office after
lawmakers approved the line-up of his government.
Last week the House of Representatives agreed on a second
cabinet list after rejecting an initial 16-member one as too
large.
The new cabinet has 13 ministers including three deputies
for Thinni but no oil minister. The vital oil sector will be run
by state firm National Oil Corp (NOC), as it was under Gaddafi.
Thinni, a former career soldier, has been prime minister
since March but had resigned after a June election. Lawmakers
then asked him to again form a new government.
(Additional reporting by Feras Bosalum in Benghazi; Editing by
Patrick Markey/Mark Heinrich)