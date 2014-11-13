(Adds background on protest, context)

BENGHAZI, Libya Nov 13 Libya's 120,000 barrel-a-day Hariga oil port has reopened after state security guards ended a protest there over salaries, and a tanker was already loading at the terminal on Thursday, a port source said.

The tanker was scheduled to transport 400,000 barrels from Hariga to Greece, the source said. A spokesman for the state-run National Oil Corporation could not immediately be reached for comment.

The end of the protest at the eastern port, which started last week, was a step forward for the government after it faced renewed unrest over Libya's oil resources.

Libya on Wednesday abandoned an attempt to restart production at the El Sharara oil field, one of its biggest, after a pipeline blockage. The field, which usually pumps at least 200,000 bpd, was caught up in political strife when gunmen forced a shutdown last week. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by Jane Baird)