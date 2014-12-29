TRIPOLI Dec 29 Libya's recognized government
has contracted a U.S. firefighter firm to help extinguish fires
at storage tanks at the Es Sider oil port, a spokesman said on
Monday.
Work would start within five days, government spokesman
Mohamed Bazaza said, confirming a statement on a government
website. The value of the contract was $6 million, the statement
said, without naming the company.
Fire has been raging for days at several storage tanks at Es
Sider, Libya's biggest oil port, due to clashes of brigades
allied with competing governments vying for control of the
country's oil facilities.
