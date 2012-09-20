BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 20 The head of a committee
tasked with finding posts for militia fighters in the police in
eastern Libya said on Thursday he had quit, becoming the third
senior security figure sidelined a week after a deadly attack on
the U.S. consulate In Benghazi.
Fozi al-Gaddafi, who is not related to ousted dictator
Muammar Gaddafi, told Reuters he had resigned as eastern Libya
head of the Security Committee in protest because recruits were
not being adequately paid or supplied.
His deputy was acting in the post, he said.
Rows over top security posts have created a leadership
vacuum in Benghazi at a time when U.S. officials are demanding
Libya act against those who attacked the consulate on Sept. 11,
killing the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans.
A residential villa being used by the U.S. consulate was
stormed after a violent street protest against a film made in
America that insults the Prophet Mohammad.
The government in Tripoli announced this week that it was
sacking the deputy interior minister for the east and the police
chief of Benghazi, but both men have refused to step aside.
The man named to take on both jobs, Salah Doghman, told
Reuters on Wednesday he asked the government to send troops if
necessary to install him in his new job.
Libya's security institutions have been weak and armed
militia have remained powerful since Muammar Gaddafi was
overthrown last year in a NATO-backed revolution.
Benghazi, 1,000 km (600 miles) from Tripoli across largely
empty desert, is under the thumb of various armed groups,
including some comprised of Islamist militants who openly
proclaim their hostility to democratic government and the West.
Some of these have been identified by local people as being
among those who were at the consulate protest last week. U.S.
officials have described the violence as a "terrorist attack".