RPT-COLUMN-Saudi cuts to lighter crude prices show shifting oil market: Russell
* Graphic of Brent-Dubai swap vs Saudi OSP: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mvKQFG
TRIPOLI Nov 5 Heavy shooting from guns and anti-aircraft weapons could be heard early on Tuesday in the Libyan capital Tripoli, Reuters witnesses said.
Fighting erupted between militias in the eastern Suq al-Juma area, said a militia source with government ties, adding that he had no further information.
A Facebook website showed what it said were two burned-out cars though Reuters could not verify its authenticity.
An interior ministry official said he had no information about the shooting, when contacted by Reuters. A defence ministry official declined to comment. (Reporting by Ghaith Shennib and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Graphic of Brent-Dubai swap vs Saudi OSP: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mvKQFG
LONDON, March 7 E.ON UK will raise its standard variable dual-fuel prices by 8.8 percent from April 26, affecting around 2.5 million customers, the British arm of German utility E.ON said.
* CEO says times difficult but share has capacity to rebound (Adds CEO comments, share price performance)