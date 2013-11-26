* Libyan troops training in Europe, Arab partner states
* Italian firm to help set up surveillance system
* Army still too weak to challenge some militias
(Adds company's name)
TRIPOLI, Nov 26 Libya will build a satellite
surveillance system with Italian expertise to help secure its
borders, its defence minister said, part of Tripoli's plans to
stem the flow of Islamist militants and illegal immigrants.
Western powers worry that the sprawling North African state
has become a safe haven for al Qaeda fighters as its government
struggles to rein in militias and former rebels who helped
topple longtime autocrat Muammar Gaddafi two years ago.
Weak border controls and a small army lacking training and
equipment have turned Libya into a weapons smuggling route for
al Qaeda in sub-Saharan countries and also a transit corridor
for Islamist fighters heading to Syria's war.
Human traffickers also smuggle refugees over the remote
desert borders with Egypt, Sudan and Chad into Libya from where
they try reach Italy by boat. Hundreds died in the past two
months on their way to Lampedusa, an island south of Sicily.
Defence Minister Abdullah al-Thini told Reuters Libya had
contracted Italy's Selex, part of defence and aerospace group
Finmeccanica, to start setting up a satellite-based
surveillance system to monitor the border from the Mediterranean
coast to the sub-Saharan boundaries from December.
"It will cover the whole border. From the end of 2014 the
southern border will be sealed. The crossing points and weak
spots will be closed with the help of satellites," he said this
week, without giving technical details or the project's cost.
"We will spot any infiltration or approaching vehicle,"
Thini said in an interview.
Libya was also turning to Saudi Arabia to benefit from the
kingdom's experience controlling the flow of Islamists or
illegal workers over its desert border with impoverished Yemen.
"We will cooperate with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia," he
said. "Their geographic conditions are similar to Libya."
Libyan officials had also recently travelled to Sudan, Chad
and Egypt to strengthen border security cooperation. "I'm just
out of a meeting with the defence minister from Niger to discuss
border security," he said.
TRAINING
To train its fledgling army, Libya has sent thousands of
soldiers to military academies in Britain, France, Italy, the
United States, Turkey as well as Arab countries Egypt, Jordan,
the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Sudan.
Britain alone is training 2,000 Libyan soldiers in basic
infantry skills, the Foreign Office said this week.
"We have in all these countries soldier students who enjoy
intensive training. Each year about 5,000 get trained overseas
and 10,000 at home," he said.
But Thini acknowledged that it will take time to build up
forces able to tackle heavily-armed militias battle-hardened
from the time of the NATO-backed revolt against Gaddafi.
Prime Minister Ali Zeidan relied on a militia group to free
him after rival fighters abducted him briefly in Tripoli in
October. Army and police force were outside the building where
he was held for hours but did not challenge the gunmen.
The army took a back seat almost two weeks ago when a
militia from Misrata opened fire on protesters asking them to
leave Tripoli. Warplanes circled Tripoli and soldiers took to
the streets, but did little to challenge the Misrata fighters.
"To be honest, these forces... were not equal to ours due to
their superiority in numbers and weapons," Thini said of the
Misrata fighters. "The army ... was residing in its barracks. To
avoid any unnecessary conflicts or trouble we preferred not to
deploy forces to the streets earlier. Now the situation has
changed, our units are able to secure the whole capital."
Several militias vacated the Libyan capital last week after
the fighting ended, handing over bases to the army, which has
since set up checkpoints across Tripoli.
