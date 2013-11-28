(More than 40 killed in arms depot explosion)
By Ghaith Shennib and Ayman al-Warfalli
TRIPOLI/BENGHAZI, Libya Nov 28 More than 40
people were killed on Thursday in an explosion at an army depot
in southern Libya after locals had tried to steal ammunition and
four soldiers died in other violence in the restive east,
officials said.
The incidents highlighted the turmoil in Libya where the
government is trying to restore order in the oil producing
country, which is awash with weapons after the 2011 ouster of
Muammar Gaddafi.
The blast in Brak al-Chati, near the main southern city of
Sabha, happened after a group of 43 locals and Africans were
entering the army depot to steal ammunition, a security official
said.
The casualties could rise further as the depot was still on
fire and people might be trapped inside, the official said.
Libya's nascent military is struggling to secure army bases
and curb Islamist militants, militias and gangs who fought in
the uprising against Gaddafi but refuse to disarm and control
parts of the country.
The four soldiers were killed in Benghazi as clashes erupted
between army special forces and militant Islamists of the Ansar
al-Sharia group, officials said.
The trouble started when soldiers stopped a car loaded with
weapons, explosives and large amount of money. "Three soldiers
were killed in clashes with Ansar al-Sharia," Wanis Bukhmada,
commander of the special forces in Benghazi, told a news
conference.
He later told Reuters: "We will defend Benghazi."
Another soldier was assassinated by unknown gunmen in the
morning in another part of the city, a security source said.
Fighting had initially started on Monday between army
special forces and members of the Ansar Sharia in Benghazi,
Libya's second-largest city. At least nine people were killed
before the Islamists retreated from their main base. Three more
soldiers were killed on Wednesday.
APPEAL FOR DIALOGUE
Army officials went on nationwide television on Thursday to
appeal to the Islamists and other militias to lay down their
weapons in Benghazi and start a dialogue.
"Brothers of the Ansar al-Sharia. You are Muslims and we are
Muslims. We don't differ on religion ... but don't impose
something which is not part of the religion," Salah Obeidi, army
commander of the eastern region, told reporters.
The security situation has sharply deteriorated in the past
few months in Benghazi, where car bombings and assassinations
are part of daily life.
Most countries have closed their consulates in the city of
one million inhabitants, home to several oil companies. Some
foreign airlines also have stopped flying there.
Ansar al-Sharia was blamed for the attack on the U.S.
consulate in Benghazi in September last year when the U.S.
ambassador and three other Americans were killed.
The chaos in Libya is worrying its neighbours and the
Western powers that backed the uprising which led to the fall of
Gaddafi in one of the Arab Spring revolts.
Hoping to co-opt former fighters, the government hired
militia groups to provide security. But they remain loyal to
their commanders or tribes and often clash in disputes over
territory or personal feuds.
Libya's oil exports are down to a fraction of capacity due
to seizures of oilfields and ports by militias, tribesmen and
civil servants demanding more political rights or higher pay.
(Additional reporting by Ulf Laessing.; Editing by Christopher
Wilson)