TRIPOLI Aug 19 Libyan militiamen fired rockets
into an affluent district of Tripoli early on Tuesday, moving a
battle with a rival armed faction closer to the centre of the
capital after fighters on one side came under air attack.
Rebel factions who united to topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011
have since turned their guns on each other, spreading anarchy in
oil-producing Libya and raising fears it may become a failed
state destabilising the wider North and West African region.
An air force controlled by renegade General Khalifa Haftar
were responsible for strikes on Islamist-leaning militia in
Tripoli on Monday, one of his commanders said, after weeks of
fighting for the capital and its airport.
Hours later after nightfall, unidentified militiamen fired
Grad rockets into the Hay Andalus and Gargaresh districts, among
the most well-to-do in Tripoli, killing three people, residents
said. A health ministry official had no casualty figures.
The neighbourhoods, home to the Libyan bourse, elegant cafes
and foreign brand outlets such as Nike or Marks & Spencer, had
been buzzing with shoppers until recently.
The air attacks escalated a struggle between Islamist and
more moderate militias as well as between forces from different
cities all vying for power and spoils in the OPEC-member nation.
Tripoli has largely slipped out of control of the government
with senior officials working from Tobruk in the far east, where
the new parliament has based itself to escape street fighting in
Libya's two biggest cities Tripoli and Benghazi.
Libya's central government lacks a functioning national army
and relies on militias for public security. But while militias
get state salaries and wear uniforms, they report in practice to
their own commanders and towns such as Misrata or Zintan.
The situation in Tripoli has been exacerbated by a separate
showdown between Haftar's forces and Islamists in the eastern
port city Benghazi.
Neither the Zintan nor Misrata militia is believed to have
warplanes, while the Libyan state's jet fighters were destroyed
or damaged during the 2011 civil war in which NATO warplanes
backed up the anti-Gaddafi uprising.
Western powers have said they had no role in Monday's air
strikes.
Some Tripoli residents, tired of daily factional figbhting
disrupting power and food supplies, hope NATO will intervene
again in Libya.
On Sunday, the United Nations Mission in Libya bemoaned the
lack of response to "repeated international appeals and (our)
own efforts for an immediate ceasefire". The new U.N. special
envoy, Bernardino Leon is due to start his job on Sept. 1 but
said he might travel to Tripoli as early as this week.
