* Factional fighting edges towards centre of Libyan capital
* First air strikes escalate militia warfare
* OPEC member state at risk of being torn apart
(Shelling, colour, TV stations taken off air)
By Heba al-Shibani and Ahmed Elumami
TRIPOLI/BENGHAZI, Libya, Aug 19 Libyan
militiamen fired rockets into an affluent district of Tripoli
early on Tuesday, moving a battle with a rival armed faction
closer to the centre of the capital after fighters on one side
came under air attack.
Rebel groups who united to topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011
have since turned their guns on each other, spreading anarchy in
oil-producing Libya and raising fears it may become a failed
state destabilising the wider North and West African region.
An air force controlled by renegade General Khalifa Haftar
were responsible for strikes on Islamist-leaning militia in
Tripoli on Monday, one of his commanders said, after weeks of
fighting for control of the capital and its airport.
Hours later after nightfall, unidentified militiamen fired
Grad rockets into the Hay Andalus and Gargaresh districts, among
the most well-to-do in Tripoli, killing three people, residents
said. A health ministry official had no casualty figures.
The neighbourhoods, home to the Libyan bourse, elegant cafes
and foreign brand outlets such as Nike and Marks & Spencer, had
been buzzing with shoppers until recently.
A Reuters reporter saw a furniture shop with a large hole in
its showroom from a direct rocket hit. Cafes and residential
buildings were also damaged, while power was cut off in much of
the capital for the day.
Heavy shelling could be heard also in other parts of the
Mediterranean coastal capital until late on Tuesday.
The air attacks escalated a struggle between Islamist and
more moderate militias as well as between forces from different
cities all vying for power and spoils in the OPEC-member nation.
Tripoli has largely slipped out of control of the government
with senior officials working from Tobruk in the far east, where
the new parliament has based itself to escape street fighting.
To influence public opinion, an information ministry
official said the government had ordered a satellite provider to
pull the plug on two TV stations controlled by pro-Misrata
groups, which are seen as closer to Islamist political factions.
PUBLIC INSECURITY
Libya's government lacks an army and relies on militias for
public security. But while militias get state salaries, they
report in practice to their own commanders and towns.
The situation in Tripoli has been exacerbated by a separate
showdown between Haftar's forces and Islamist militia in the
eastern port city Benghazi.
Explosions shook a Benghazi suburb where Haftar's forces and
Islamists have been fighting since Monday. Haftar and regular
army forces have been trying to wrest back an army camp overran
by Islamist militants earlier this month.
At least three people have been killed and eight wounded
since Monday, a medic at a local hospital said.
Neither the Zintan nor Misrata militia is believed to have
warplanes, while the Libyan state's jet fighters were destroyed
or damaged during the 2011 civil war in which NATO warplanes
backed up the anti-Gaddafi uprising.
Western powers have said they had no role in Monday's air
strikes.
Some Tripoli residents, fed up with daily factional fighting
that has disrupted power and food supplies, hope that NATO will
intervene again in Libya.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Ayman al-Warfalli;
Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Crispian
Balmer)