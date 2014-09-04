(Adds UN report on displaced people)
By Ayman al-Warfalli and Ahmed Elumami
BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 4 Government forces and
helicopters belonging to a Libyan renegade general bombed
ammunition sites of suspected Islamist militants in the eastern
city of Benghazi, a military commander and residents said.
In another sign of Libya's descent into anarchy, the U.N.
mission said fighting in the two main cities Tripoli and
Benghazi has displaced 100,000 people. Some 150,000 people,
including foreign workers, have fled the oil producing country.
Islamist forces have been trying to take the civilian and
military airport from government forces in Benghazi, part of the
widespread unrest in the North African country three years after
the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi.
Western powers and Libya's neighbours fear the country will
turn into a failed state. A weak government is unable to control
former rebels who helped topple Gaddafi but now fight each other
for power.
Wanis Bukhamada, commander of army special forces in the
port city of Benghazi, told Reuters his forces had attacked with
artillery several ammunition stores in camps held by Islamists
late on Wednesday.
Residents also heard helicopters and huge blasts lighting up
the night sky in a Benghazi suburb. On Thursday war planes could
be also heard.
Benghazi, where the headquarters of state oil firms are
located, has been a war zone since renegade army general Khalifa
Haftar declared war in May on Islamists roaming the area
unchallenged.
He has allied himself with the special forces but despite
that alliance, Islamists have managed to overrun several army
camps in Benghazi.
Libya's government and elected House of Representatives has
relocated to the remote eastern city of Tobruk after a separate
armed group seize the capital Tripoli and most government
institutions last month.
The new Tripoli rulers have set up a rival parliament and
government not recognized by the international community.
"Serious violations of international human rights and
humanitarian law are taking place in the Libyan cities of
Tripoli and Benghazi with dire consequences for civilians and
civilian infrastructure," the U.N. Mission in Libya said in a
report.
"Fighters appear to disregard the likely impact of their
action on civilians and have inadequate training and discipline.
In addition, the use of badly maintained and faulty weapons and
ammunition increases inaccuracy," the report said.
Like most foreign embassies, the mission in Libya has left
the country to escape the fighting.
(Additional reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf
Laessing; editing by Dominic Evans)