* Country being split by rival tribes, regions seeking power
* UN envoy visits Tripoli, despite tribal takeover in August
* Libya managed to hold national election in June
By Ahmed Elumami and Feras Bosalum
BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 11 Libya hopes to hold a
referendum on a new constitution in December, a committee said
on Thursday, undeterred by a descent into chaos and violence
that has forced the elected parliament hundreds of miles from
the capital.
Western powers hope the constitution will help bridge at
least some of the differences dividing the desert nation along
tribal and regional lines more than three years after the
toppling of veteran ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
The central government is unable to control the heavily
armed former rebels who helped overthrow Gaddafi but now fight
each other to dominate the oil producer.
An armed group from the western city of Misrata took over
the capital Tripoli, in western Libya, and set up its own
government and parliament last month, forcing the elected House
of Representatives to move to the eastern city of Tobruk.
Nonetheless, the body compiling a new constitution has
continued working in the eastern town of Bayda and hopes to put
a draft up for vote in December, its spokesman al-Sadiq
al-Serrsi said.
"The commission predicts that the referendum on the
constitution will be in December," he said, giving a timeframe
for the first time.
Serrsi said it would be a challenge to hold a vote with the
ongoing violence. But Libya surprised the world by successfully
staging a national election in June, despite militia fighting
raging in several parts of the country.
The constitutional committee has been boycotted by the
Amazigh, or Berber, minority and radical Islamists but otherwise
Libyans from all over the country took part in a vote to elect
the body in February.
UN ENVOY IN TRIPOLI
To try to narrow differences between the warring factions,
the new U.N. special envoy for Libya, Bernardino Leon, flew to
Tripoli on Thursday in the first visit of a senior foreign
official since the Misrata group seized the capital.
He had earlier visited Tobruk and Bayda, the main eastern
cities still under government control.
The persistent fighting and lawlessness have prompted most
foreign countries and the United Nations to close their
diplomatic missions in Libya.
A U.N. statement said Leon met members of parliament and
other "influential and political actors" during two days of
talks. It did not name them.
"We seek to have and see a legitimate parliament which
everyone recognises," Leon told a news conference broadcast by
al-Nabaa television station, in comments that enraged the armed
group that has helped set up a rival parliament.
The Misrata group has helped reinstate the old assembly, the
General National Congress (GNC), after its takeover of the
capital, refusing to recognise the new elected parliament.
GNC spokesman Omar Hmeidan told al-Nabaa Leon had not
consulted the old assembly: "We, the GNC, condemn that the U.N.
envoy ignored the only legitimate body in Libya, the General
National Congress."
The volatile situation in Tripoli has been exacerbated by
separate clashes in the eastern port city of Benghazi, where
Khalifa Haftar, a former general from the Libyan army, has
launched war on Islamist militants.
(Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams)