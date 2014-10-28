(Death toll rises in Benghazi, more fighting)
TRIPOLI Oct 28 Factional warfare in Libya is
pushing the oil producer "very close to the point of no return",
the U.N. special envoy to the country said on Tuesday with
efforts to bring about a ceasefire and political dialogue
showing no result.
The death toll from two weeks of street fighting between
pro-government forces and Islamist armed groups in the eastern
city of Benghazi has risen to 170, medics said. Seven people
were killed alone on Tuesday, 15 on Monday.
The North African country has had two governments and
parliaments since a militia group from the western city of
Misrata seized the capital Tripoli in August, setting up its own
cabinet and assembly.
The internationally-recognized government of Prime Minister
Abdullah al-Thinni had to move 1,000 km (625 miles) to the east
where the elected House of Representatives is also now working,
effectively splitting the vast desert nation.
Last month, U.N. Special Envoy Bernadino Leon launched an
initiative to bring together both sides for a dialogue and
ceasefire. But fighting has worsened in the past two weeks in
Benghazi as well as in western Libya.
"I think this country is running out of time. The danger for
the country is that in the past weeks we are getting very close
to the point of no return," Leon told reporters in a televised
news conference.
Western powers worry that the OPEC producer is heading
towards civil war as authorities are too weak to control former
rebels who helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but now defy
state authority to grab power and a share of oil revenues.
Leon declined to give a likely time frame for the U.N. talks
between the House of Representatives and Misrata members who
have boycotted its sessions.
The talks suffer from the absence of armed factions from
Misrata or a rival militia from the western city of Zintan that
battled Misrata forces in Tripoli for more than a month over the
summer before being forced out of the capital.
But diplomats hope that since Misrata members from the house
are indirectly linked to a rival parliament in Tripoli, the
talks will eventually yield a broader dialogue.
The situation in Tripoli has been worsened by a separate
conflict between pro-government forces and Islamist brigades in
Benghazi, the main city in the east.
Clashes could be heard in Benghazi's Benina suburb near the
airport, an area the army had declared last week "liberated"
from Ansar al-Sharia, blamed by Washington for a 2012 attack on
the former U.S. consulate that killed the American ambassador.
There was also fighting in western parts of the major
Mediterranean port city where banks and many shops have been
closed since army units loyal to former general Khalifa Haftar
launched an anti-Islamist offensive and imposed a curfew.
Misrata and Zintan forces continue to clash in western Libya
outside Tripoli.
