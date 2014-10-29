* Benghazi battlefield since ex-general launched war on
Islamists
* At least 180 people killed in past two weeks
BENGHAZI, Libya Oct 29 At least 10 people were
killed on Wednesday when rockets struck several residential
districts of Libya's Benghazi city as the army fought with
Islamist militias, medics said.
At least 180 people have been killed since pro-government
forces launched an offensive on Islamists in Libya's
second-largest city two weeks ago - part of chaos gripping the
major oil producer three years after the ousting of Muammar
Gaddafi.
The nascent army, backed by forces of former army general
Khalifa Haftar and armed youths, had made initial gains by
expelling Islamists from the airport area and claiming the
seizure of one of their strongholds in the port city.
But heavy fighting erupted again on Wednesday in several
parts of the city and rockets and artillery shells hit
residential districts, residents said.
"Ten bodies were delivered to hospitals," said a medic.
Benghazi, home to several oil firms, has been a battlefield
since May when Haftar declared war on Islamists such as the
Ansar al-Sharia - blamed by Washington for a 2012 attack on the
U.S. consulate that killed the American ambassador.
Libya is divided between rival tribes and political
factions, with two governments vying for legitimacy after an
armed group from the western city of Misrata seized Tripoli in
August, forcing the internationally recognised Prime Minister
Abdullah al-Thinni to move to the east.
The interior ministry tightened security in the eastern city
of Tobruk, where the elected parliament is operating, after a
car bomb exploded in front of the security headquarters on
Tuesday, wounding one person, a security official said.
Tobruk, close to the Egyptian border, has been largely
spared the violence gripping many other parts of the country.
The situation in Benghazi and other parts of Libya has been
fluid as the army is unable to control militias which often have
better arms. Haftar's forces have planes from Libya's outdated
air force though his opponents say he is backed by Egypt, which
is worried about the spread of militants. Haftar denies this.
Most foreign embassies withdrew their staff in the summer
when the Misrata-led forces expelled a rival group from Tripoli.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli, Feras Bosalum and Ulf
Laessing; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Dominic Evans)