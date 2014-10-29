(Adds Benghazi death toll rises to 190, details)

KHARTOUM/BENGHAZI, Libya, Oct 30 Libya's internationally-recognised Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni said on Wednesday he was ready for peace talks with rivals controlling Tripoli as fresh fighting in Benghazi killed 20 people.

The North African country has had two governments and parliaments since a militia group seized the capital Tripoli in August, setting up its own cabinet and assembly. The recognised government meets in the eastern city of Tobruk.

Thinni set one condition for talks with his rivals.

"We open the doors of dialogue with our brothers on the condition that there be concessions from all sides," he told reporters in Khartoum at the end of a three-day visit to Sudan.

His comments were more conciliatory than recent statements when he had vowed to liberate Tripoli militarily, a plan analysts say is unrealistic as the weak government forces are no match for better-equipped rebels.

Western powers worry that the Libya is heading towards civil war as authorities are too weak to control former rebels who helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but now defy state authority to grab power and a share of oil revenues.

The United Nations has been trying to bring together the House of Representatives, the country's elected parliament allied to Thinni's government, with members from Misrata - home of the rival militia now controlling Tripoli- who have boycotted its sessions.

The U.N.-sponsored talks do not include armed groups from Misrata. But since some lawmakers come from the western city, diplomats hope the talks will lead to a broader dialogue.

U.N. TALKS

Thinni did not say what concessions he was asking for or if armed groups would have a seat at the negotiating table.

U.N. Special Envoy Bernandino Leon said on Wednesday during a visit to Tripoli the oil-producing country is "very close to the point of no return".

Thinni spoke as fresh fighting erupted in Benghazi, the main eastern city and cradle of the 2011 uprising, pitting the army, backed by forces of former army general Khalifa Haftar and armed youths, against Islamists.

The army had made initial gains by expelling Islamists from the airport area and claiming the seizure of one of their strongholds in the port city.

But more fighting erupted as the army was entering other districts on Wednesday. Rockets and artillery shells hit residential districts, residents said.

At least 20 people were killed on Wednesday, bringing the death toll from two weeks of street fighting to 190, according to medics.

Benghazi, home to several oil firms, has been a battlefield since May when Haftar declared war on Islamists such as the Ansar al-Sharia - blamed by Washington for a 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate that killed the American ambassador.

Thinni's trip to Sudan comes after his numerous accusations that Sudan, as well as Qatar, have been arming the Islamist militants that have forced his government to relocate.

Khartoum and Doha have denied the allegations and Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir sounded a reconciliatory note during Thinni's visit.

Bashir reaffirmed support for Libya's national army, touting a three-year-old training programme for its officers and offering to host a regional conference on the Libyan conflict.

"Khartoum will host a meeting of the neighbouring countries of Libya which will be the basis of the dialogue plan," he said. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli, Khaled Abdelaziz, Ahmed Elumami, Feras Boslaum and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Tom Heneghan)