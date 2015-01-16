TRIPOLI, Reuters, Jan 16 - Libyan factions have agreed to
continue United Nations-backed negotiations in Geneva next week
over ending the country's political crisis, the U.N. said,
though key representatives from Tripoli's self-declared
government have so far stayed away.
Nearly four years after a NATO-backed revolt ousted Muammar
Gaddafi, Libya is in turmoil with two rival governments and two
parliaments backed by allied armed factions who Western
governments fear may drag the country into civil war.
The internationally recognised government of Prime Minister
Abdullah al-Thinni and the elected House of Representatives have
operated out of the east of the country after a faction called
Libya Dawn took over Tripoli in the summer, set up its own
government and reinstated the old parliament known as the GNC.
A delegation from the House of Representatives and parties
allied to Tripoli attended this week's talks in Geneva, but
major representatives from Libya Dawn and the GNC parliament
refused to join, casting doubt over efforts to form a unity
administration.
"Participants agreed to return to Geneva next week for a new
round of dialogue after holding the necessary consultations,"
the U.N. said in a statement late on Thursday. "The mission and
the participants expressed their hope that all the invited
representatives, including those who did not attend this round,
would take part in the talks next week."
The European Union has called the Geneva talks the "last
chance" to resolve Libya's crisis. Rival brigades of former
rebels and their political allies who once fought together
against Gaddafi have since turned against each other in a
scramble for control.
The U.N. talks are aimed at forming a unity government,
ceasing hostilities and putting the country's transition to
democracy back on track.
But the Tripoli-based forces complained this week that the
process had been rushed, and said they would vote on Sunday
whether to go to Geneva or not.
Fighting over the country's oil infrastructure has closed
two major oil ports in the east and slashed Libya's oil output
to around 300,000 barrels per day from the 1.6 million bpd
produced before the civil war toppled Gaddafi in 2011.
(Reporting by Tripoli correspondents; writing by Patrick
Markey; Editing by Dominic Evans)