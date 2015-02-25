Tesla to take orders for solar roof tiles starting April
March 24 Tesla Motors Inc will start taking orders for its solar roof tiles in April, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a Tweet on Friday.
BENGHAZI, Libya Feb 25 The president of Libya's elected parliament has proposed appointing army general Khalifa Haftar as top military commander, parliament's spokesman said on Wednesday.
"Mr Aguila Saleh has proposed to appoint Haftar," spokesman Farraj Hashem told Reuters. "The House of Representatives supports this." He said the decree still needed to be signed by Saleh.
Haftar, an army general, has emerged as strongman in eastern Libya, where the internationally recognised prime minister, Abdullah al-Thinni, is based since losing control of the capital to a rival group in the summer.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams)
WASHINGTON/CALGARY, Alberta, March 24 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration approved TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, cheering the oil industry and angering environmentalists even as further hurdles for the controversial project loom.