BENGHAZI, Tripoli Forces from Libyas
internationally recognised government carried out air strikes on
a Tripoli airport after unidentified warplanes attacked one of
its allied towns, in escalating violence a day before United
Nations peace talks.
Libya is caught in fighting between two rival governments,
their local allies and their armed forces. All are battling for
control, four years after a civil war ousted Muammar Gaddafi,
and the conflict is steadily tipping the North African state
into chaos.
Two unidentified warplanes on Wednesday bombed the airport
of the western Libyan town of Zintan, which is allied with the
internationally recognised government. Electricity systems were
damaged but not the runway, a local official said.
Zintan has been hit before by forces from Libya Dawn, which
took over Tripoli during fighting in the summer and set up its
own self-declared government.
"Two MiG warplanes had targeted the runway but they missed
the target. But they bombed the lighting system, which will
force us to suspend all flights after sunset," said Zintan
aviation official Omar Matoog, without saying who was
responsible. "The airport is still working normally."
Hours later, jets from the recognised governments forces,
commanded by Gen. Khalifa Haftar, hit Maitiga airport in
Tripoli. A source at the airport said the bombs hit an area near
the airport runway but caused no major damage.
"We have conducted air strikes on Maitiga airport. We will
not stop bombing Maitiga because it is illegal and allows
warplanes to take off and bomb Zintan," a spokesman for Haftars
forces said.
Fighting and air strikes have escalated even as the United
Nations prepares to restart negotiations on Thursday between the
two factions in an attempt to broker a ceasefire, form a unity
government and put Libya back on track to stability.
Islamist militants, who have gained strength in Libya's
turmoil, on Tuesday stormed two oilfields, driving out security
forces. Workers had already been evacuated from the Bahi and
Mabrouk oilfields earlier.
Ali al-Hassi, a security official allied with the recognised
government, said the two oilfields had been destroyed after two
days of clashes with the militants. He said fighting was
continuing at a third field, Al-Dahra.
"We will move to take back over the fields tomorrow," he
said. "Al-Dahra oilfield is still under control of our forces."
Es Sidra and Ras Lanuf oil ports, which handle half of
Libya's oil output when operating normally, were shut down in
December by the conflict. Libya currently produces around
400,000 barrels of oil per day, compared to 1.6 million before
Gaddafi was toppled.
The growing influence of Islamist militants and the
escalating conflict between rival governments are worrying
Western powers, who fear Libyan chaos will spill over its
borders and make the country a safe haven for militants..
