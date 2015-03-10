* Libyans used to chaos in post-Gaddafi era
* Oilfield attack undermines hopes for peace
* Seen as show of strength by Islamists
* Parliament asks for week's delay in talks
By Ulf Laessing
CAIRO, March 10 An attack by Islamist militants
on a Libyan oilfield where they beheaded security guards and
kidnapped foreign workers underlines the difficulties facing
U.N.-sponsored peace talks due to resume this week.
Libyans have become accustomed to chaos, with their country
split between two rival governments each allied to heavily armed
groups that have been fighting for control of the oil-producing
nation since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
But last week's attack on the al-Ghani oilfield in central
Libya marks a new departure. The attackers did not seize it to
make financial or political demands as armed groups often do.
Instead, they mounted a show of force that appeared in line
with warnings that the Islamists are bent on exploiting Libya's
turmoil to extend their influence.
"They came to burn the facilities and kidnap or kill the
workers and guards," said Ali al-Hassi, a spokesman for an
oilfield security force. "Then they left."
The militants have not yet made a statement on the attack
but officials have blamed Islamic State, which has in the past
boasted of its ability to kill soldiers or civilians in Libya.
The U.N. special envoy for a Libya, Bernardino Leon, said
last week that Islamic State militants would "stop at nothing"
to strengthen their presence in the country.
The violence illustrates the challenge facing the United
Nations which has been hosting talks between rival parties with
the aim of forming a national unity government.
Libya is divided between the internationally recognised
government, which has been based in the east since a faction
called Libya Dawn seized the capital in August, reinstated the
old assembly and set up a rival administration.
The U.N. had planned to resume talks on Wednesday but the
elected parliament, which is also based in the east, asked late
on Tuesday for a one-week delay to study a roadmap proposal to
form a national government, a parliamentary spokesman said.
There was no immediate reaction from the U.N. and the
Tripoli-based rival parliament.
The U.N. has invited moderate leaders to join the talks,
which have been going on since September. But analysts see
little chance of success as the country is fracturing, with
small armed groups increasingly calling the shots, as in the
oilfield attack.
"There are too many players -- and the fighters don't
necessarily answer to their respective leaderships," Richard
Cochrane, Senior Analyst, MENA, at consultancy IHS Country Risk,
told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.
Both governments represent loose alliances of former rebel
groups who helped topple Gaddafi but have since fallen out along
political and regional lines.
LIBYA DAWN
Libya Dawn draws support form from western cities such as
Misrata, and includes Islamists, the Amazigh minority, and
business people.
In the east, an umbrella of tribes, federalists campaigning
for autonomy, and military figures such as Khalifa Haftar, a
former Gaddafi general, dominate the scene.
Both sides have been fighting each other on several fronts,
creating a vacuum exploited by militants loyal to Islamic State,
the group that has seized large parts of Syria and Iraq.
The militants have drawn support from Libyan jihadists who
fought in Syria and returned to cities such as Derna or Sirte.
While the Islamic State alliance seems to have split into small
groups, it attracts fighters from other factions, such as Ansar
al-Sharia, by conducting spectacular attacks.
A big problem for peace efforts is that neither the United
Nations nor Western powers backing the talks have a presence in
Libya -- they evacuated their Tripoli missions in the summer for
security reasons.
Having relocated to Malta or Tunis, diplomats try to stay in
contact with moderate Libyan figures by phone or when they
travel abroad.
But with no team on the ground, U.N. envoy Leon often finds
himself agreeing on something during a day trip to Tripoli or
Tobruk only for hardliners to torpedo it the next day.
Husni Bey, a prominent Libyan entrepreneur, blamed a few
hardline figures for encouraging war. "Ninety-nine percent of
us, the Libyan people, want peace and are against war, death,
injury and destruction," he said
In the east, Haftar has emerged as a new strongman, fighting
his own war against Islamist militants and using his warplanes
to attack civilian airports under the control of Libya Dawn,
which has also carried out air strikes and tried to seize major
oil ports with troops.
But his recent promotion to army commander in the east has
had the effect of helping Libya Dawn in Tripoli to become more
united, analysts say. And while business leaders on that side
had been pushing for a quick deal, Haftar's elevation is as
unacceptable for them as it is for hardliners.
"I think talks and fighting will run as parallel tracks for
some time, as happened in Somalia where years passed between a
first national unity government and a modicum of stabilization,"
Mattia Toaldo, policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign
Relations, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.
