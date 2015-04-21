By Ulf Laessing
| CAIRO, April 21
CAIRO, April 21 Islamic State's executions of
Christians show the group is exploiting Libya's lawlessness but
tribal and political loyalties and the absence of a sectarian
divide mean it is unlikely to grow as rapidly there as in Iraq
or Syria.
On Sunday, the militant group published a video purportedly
showing the execution of 30 Ethiopian Christians in two
locations in eastern and southern Libya, two months after it
beheaded 21 Egyptian Copts there.
The video suggests Islamic State, which controls much of
Syria and Iraq, has managed to further expand in the North
African country after establishing a limited presence in the
eastern town of Derna as well as in western and central Libya.
It is benefiting from chaos in oil-producing Libya, where
two governments allied to armed factions are fighting each other
on several fronts four years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
With neither side able to dominate, a security vacuum exists.
But Islamic State may struggle to expand as it has in Syria
and Iraq because Libya has no Sunni-Shi'ite divide the group
could exploit to draw in supporters. Libyans are Sunni Muslims.
The militant group also lacks strong ties to large Libyan
tribes, and must compete with former anti-Gaddafi rebel groups
that have carved out their own fiefdoms based on regional,
tribal, ethnic and political ties.
"These groups are ultimately self-serving and
self-interested," said Geoffrey Howard, Middle East and North
Africa analyst at Control Risks.
"IS's advances are likely to pose a threat to their own
political and economic agendas, as well as their control over
territory and strategic assets."
That has left Islamic State splintered into small units that
can launch high-profile attacks but whose grip on territory is
not firm enough to build up social services, as the group has
done to win over local people in places like Iraq's Mosul.
Unlike in Iraq and Syria, Islamic State insurgents have not
occupied any oilfields in Libya to generate revenues, and
selling oil outside official channels would anyway be more
complicated in Libya than in the two other Arab countries.
With oil storage facilities located in coastal areas, Libyan
oil is exported by sea. Some Libyan warring factions have tried
to sell oil independently from ports under their control but a
U.N. embargo has deterred foreign shippers.
Cross-border oil smuggling would also be difficult as
Islamic State controls no Libyan land border.
FOREIGNERS JOINING
Videos showing executions and portraying Christians as
"crusaders" could help Islamic State attract more fighters from
abroad or from local militant groups such as Ansar al-Sharia.
"They want to send a signal to Libyan jihadists that they
are the really tough guys," Mattia Toaldo, policy fellow at the
European Council on Foreign Relations, told the Reuters Global
Oil Forum. "The attraction of Tunisian and Sudanese jihadists
gives Islamic State a big potential."
But the biggest security headache for Western powers would
be an Islamic State expansion into Libya's southern Sahara, the
apparent location for part of Sunday's video.
Neither Libyan government holds much sway in the remote area
bordering Niger, Chad, Sudan and Algeria, which has been long
neglected. Gaddafi made local tribesmen promises of citizenship
and development projects but never delivered.
Southern tribes make a living by smuggling anything from
subsidized petrol, flour and weapons to African emigrants
heading for Europe across Libya's porous sub-Saharan borders.
In January, Islamic State posted a recruitment video in a
Tuareg language, calling on aggrieved tribesmen to join with
their promised caliphate.
Analysts say recruiting in the south would help Islamic
State co-operate with other militant groups, such as Tuaregs
fighting in Mali or Nigeria's Boko Haram as it tries to take its
battle to Libya's neighbours Chad and Niger.
The militants also benefit from the reluctance of Libya's
warring governments to tackle them, analysts say, as each wants
Islamic State to keep the other busy.
War planes belonging to the internationally recognised
premier Abdullah al-Thinni have made air strikes near the
central city of Sirte on forces loyal to the rival government,
which controls Tripoli. But they have spared militants inside
Sirte, where Islamic State has taken over government buildings.
Forces loyal to Tripoli have meanwhile moved heavy guns to
the outskirts of Sirte but not launched a full assault on the
Islamists fighting Thinni's forces in the east, although there
have been smaller clashes outside the city.
While Thinni misses no opportunity to warn about Islamic
State's expansion, Tripoli officials tend to downplay the group
as Gaddafi loyalists with little power.
"The terrorist groups cannot terrorize the main cities. They
only sneak into small towns," said Amina Mahjoub, an Islamist
member of the Tripoli-based rival parliament.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Elumami in Tripoli and
Christopher Johnson in London; Editing by Catherine Evans)