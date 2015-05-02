BENGHAZI May 1 A rocket hit a medical center in
Libya's eastern Benghazi on Friday, killing three people, medics
said.
Seven other people were wounded when the rocket hit a center
for dispatching ambulances, medics said. It was unclear who had
fired it.
Forces of Libya's official government and Islamist groups
are fighting for control of Benghazi, creating chaos that has
gripped the oil-producing nation four years after the toppling
of Muammar Gaddafi.
The battle for the country's second-largest city has been
raging for a year, causing destruction, but neither side has
scored a decisive victory.
The North African country has two governments allied to
armed factions fighting for power and territory.
