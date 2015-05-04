TRIPOLI/CAIRO May 4 Libya burned through more than a quarter of its foreign currency reserves in 2014 to offset a fall in vital oil revenues and keep the country running, official data showed on Monday.

Central bank forex reserves were $76.6 billion at the end of 2014 compared with $105.9 billion a year earlier, the Tripoli-based Libyan Audit Bureau said. The $29.2 billion fall, to the lowest level for many years, suggests the OPEC producer may be edging closer to financial collapse.

A budget crisis has worsened following the closure in December of Libya's two biggest oil ports, Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, as factions allied to two governments fight for control four years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.

More than a dozen oilfields have been shut this year, cutting oil output in the North African country to less than 500,000 barrels a day, one-third of levels in 2010.

Oil revenues fell 30 percent to 20 billion Libyan dinars ($14.6 billion) in 2014, also one-third of their 2010 levels.

Libya currently has two governments and two parliaments, each allied to former anti-Gaddafi rebels who are fighting each other, with the internationally recognised prime minister now based in the east after losing control of Tripoli last year.

That has created a power vacuum which Islamist militants are trying to exploit.

Neither parliament has published a budget for 2015, leaving the central bank in charge of Libya's finances. To limit spending, it pays only public salaries and subsidies.

But the sharp decline in foreign reserves nevertheless suggests that if current spending policies continue "the bank and the Libyan economy will collapse in less than two years", the Libyan Audit Bureau warned.

In its report, the Bureau said the value of the central bank's foreign bond investments fell by 25 percent last year, to $50.5 billion. The value of foreign currency deposits fell by 26 percent to $25.3 billion, suggesting the bank sold them to fund the budget, it said.

Libya traditionally posts budget surpluses but the loss of oil revenues resulted in a budget deficit of 22.3 billion dinars in 2014, the report said.

Libya's budget is mainly made up of salaries for state employees and subsidies in place since the Gaddafi era that keep petrol, bread and other basic food items at low levels.

The addition to the public payroll of some anti-Gaddafi fighters since late 2011, meaning armed factions blamed for the destruction or seizure of oil facilities are state employees, has frustrated pledges by officials since 2011 to cut spending.

In 2014, fuel subsidies rose to 7.15 billion dinars, up from 6.73 billion dinars in the previous year. The closure of oilfields has forced Libya to import more fuel products.

Spending on public salaries dipped to 23.8 billion dinars in 2014 from 25.6 billion dinars in 2013, the data showed. This is still much higher than the 14.8 billion dinars spent in 2011. (Editing by Catherine Evans)