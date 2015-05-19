(Adds war planes attack west of Derna)
By Ayman al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI, Libya May 19 One person was killed
and seven were wounded on Tuesday in a suicide bombing claimed
by Islamic State militants in the eastern Libyan town of Qubbah,
a security official said.
In response, war planes loyal to Libya's official government
bombed positions west of the city of Derna near Qubbah, where
Islamic State has a large presence, a military source said.
Islamic State has exploited a security vacuum in Libya, four
years after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi, as rival
governments compete for power.
The militants have claimed several high-profile attacks on
foreigners in Libya this year, including an assault on the
Corinthia Hotel in Tripoli and the killing of dozens of Egyptian
and Ethiopian Christians.
A car packed with explosives hit a checkpoint in the east of
Qubbah, a small town, a security official said.
Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for the
attack in a message on Twitter, saying a fighter from Derna had
killed and wounded several people.
Qubbah lies near the seat of the internationally recognised
government, which has worked out of eastern Libya since losing
Tripoli, the capital, in August to a rival group which set up
its own administration.
In February, militants loyal to Islamic State claimed
responsibility for a suicide car bombing that killed 42 people
in Qubbah in apparent retaliation for Egyptian air strikes
following the killing of 21 Egyptian Copts by the group.
Islamic State militants have also claimed assaults on
embassies in Tripoli including the Egyptian and Algerian
missions. Most of the embassies are empty because countries have
pulled out diplomatic staff due to the security situation.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Ulf
Laessing; Editing by Dominic Evans and Leslie Adler)