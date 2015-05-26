LONDON-QATAR INVESTMENT AUTHORITY CEO SAYS HAS INVESTED 60 PERCENT OF PLEDGED $35 BILLION IN UNITED STATES
BENGHAZI, Libya May 26 Libya's elected parliament based in the eastern city of Tobruk interrupted a session attended by Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni on Tuesday after protesters burned a car outside the venue, lawmakers said.
Pictures on social media showed a burning car but it was not immediately clear what the protesters were demanding. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Catherine Evans)
LONDON, March 27 The Qatar Investment Authority, the Gulf Arab state's acquisitive sovereign wealth fund, is setting up an office in San Francisco to manage its growing portfolio in the United States, its CEO said in London on Monday.