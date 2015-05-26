BENGHAZI, Libya May 26 Libya's elected parliament based in the eastern city of Tobruk interrupted a session attended by Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni on Tuesday after protesters burned a car outside the venue, lawmakers said.

Pictures on social media showed a burning car but it was not immediately clear what the protesters were demanding. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Catherine Evans)