* UN-brokered talks resume in Algerian capital
* Aimed at ending confrontation between rival governments
* Envoy says "country is really at its limit"
By Patrick Markey
ALGIERS, June 3 Libyan politicians and activists
resumed talks on Wednesday, aimed at forming a unity government
to end the power struggle between two rival administrations that
mediators fear could turn the North African country into a
failed state.
Libya's neighbours and Western governments say the talks are
the only way to resolve a conflict between the two governments
and their armed forces battling for control of the OPEC oil
producer where Islamist insurgents have exploited the chaos.
"To not reach an agreement and continue the confrontation is
not an option," U.N. special envoy for Libya, Bernardino Leon,
said at the talks in Algiers. "The country is really at its
limit."
Tripoli is controlled by Libyan Dawn forces who set up their
own unofficial government after taking the capital last year,
leaving the internationally recognised government to operate out
of the east of the country.
The talks, attended by political parties, activists, and
representatives from Libyan regions, are meant to hammer out
differences on a draft proposal for a unity government before a
broader meeting expected in Morocco next week.
At the last talks in Morocco, the rival groups agreed on 80
percent of an accord and negotiators were working on the
remaining 20 percent, U.N. officials said.
"This should be the final draft because may be this the
final opportunity for Libya," Leon said. "It is a crucial time."
Abdulqader Al-Jwaili, a representative of the Tripoli
parliament, told Reuters his delegation would attend Morocco
talks planned for June 7-8.
Implementing any agreement on the ground may prove
complicated in Libya where various rival brigades of former
rebels battle each other on several fronts. Attempts at a
ceasefire have generally failed in the past.
Four years after a NATO-backed uprising that ousted Muammar
Gaddafi, the conflict has battered Libya's oil industry and also
allowed Islamic State militants to gain a foothold in cities
such as Derna and Sirte.
Both sides are under pressure as low oil production is
quickly depleting government revenues that pay for salaries and
food subsidies.
The growing Islamic State presence worries European
countries concerned about militants establishing a strong base
just across the Mediterranean.
Libya is also a concern for the EU as migrants fleeing
strife in the Middle East and Africa use Libya's coast to launch
boats to cross the sea to Europe.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Elumami in Tripoli; Editing by
Robin Pomeroy)