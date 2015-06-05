BENGHAZI, Libya, June 5 Islamic State militants
have seized another town in Libya, the group and a military
source said on Friday, expanding the territory they control in
the strifetorn country.
The militant group, which controls large parts of Iraq and
Syria, has exploited a security vacuum in Libya as two rival
governments struggle for power, four years after the ousting of
Muammar Gaddafi.
Islamic State took over the city of Sirte on Libya's central
Mediterranean coast in stages this year, occupying government
buildings and last month the city's airport.
The group has now also taken over the town of Harwa to the
east of Sirte, according to a statement posted on social media.
A military source confirmed militants were controlling Harwa,
adding they had taken over government buildings.
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings of
dozens of Egyptian and Ethiopian Christians, the storming of a
luxury hotel in Tripoli and attacks on oilfields as well as
suicide bombings in several cities.
The group has a strong presence in the eastern city of Derna
and has carried out suicide attacks in Benghazi, the main
eastern city.
The government of premier Abdullah al-Thinni has been based
in the east since losing the capital Tripoli in August to a
rival administration.
