BENGHAZI, Libya, June 13 A suicide bomber blew
himself up in the Libyan city of Derna on Saturday killing at
least three people and wounding five more as rival militants
fought on the streets, local residents said.
No officials could confirm the blast in Derna which is
caught in the middle of internecine fighting between Islamic
State militants and a rival brigade of Islamist groups battling
for control of the city.
Islamic State has thrived in Libya since two rival
governments began fighting for control, leaving a security
vacuum four years after the civil war that ended the rule of
Muammar Gaddafi.
(Reporting by Aymen Al-Warfalli; writing by Patrick Markey;
editing by David Clarke)