* Negotiators see a big step toward a unity gov't
* 12 soldiers killed in clashes with an Al-Qaeda affiliate
* Talks to resume on June 2
(Adds comments from UN envoy)
By Aziz El Yaakoubi
SKHIRAT, Morocco, June 28 Officials from Libya's
rival parliaments sat at the same table for the first time on
Sunday at the latest round of United Nations-backed peace talks
in Morocco, a move negotiators saw as an important step to
forming a unity government.
Violence continued in Libya. Sixteen soldiers of the Libyan
National Army (LNA) were killed on Sunday in clashes with the
Al-Qaeda-linked group Abu Salem Brigades, an army spokesman
said.
Libya has two governments and parliaments, with the
internationally recognized government operating out of the
country's east since an armed alliance known as Libya Dawn took
over the capital Tripoli and declared its own government last
year.
A new round of talks among the warring factions has been
underway in the Moroccan costal town of Skhirat since Friday,
hosted by the United Nations in an effort to end a conflict that
threatens to break up the oil-producing nation.
Nearly three weeks after U.N. special envoy to Libya
Bernardino Leon handed them a final draft, negotiating teams
have been trying to hammer out amendments while hardliners on
the ground keep fighting for a military victory.
"This is definitely an important step," said U.N. mission in
Libya spokesman Samir Ghattas. "We are working on the text that
brings in the remarks of the two parties."
"There is an agreement of most of the elements of this text,
but there are still two or three points that were not agreed by
the parties," Leon said.
Leon added that all the parties would head back to consult
with their respective constituencies and talks would resume on
June 2.
"On Thursday we will try to initialize the agreement."
Neighboring European countries are concerned that Libya, in
the absence of central authority, is becoming a haven for
Islamist militants and people smugglers.
The U.N. proposal calls for a one-year-long government of
national accord in which a council of ministers headed by a
prime minister and two deputies would have executive authority.
The House of Representatives would be the legislative body,
but the accord also sees the creation of a 120-member State
Council, consisting of 90 members of the Tripoli parliament.
Terms of a ceasefire, the disarmament of armed groups and
their withdrawal from oil facilities and cities are also
addressed.
Both sides have agreed in principle to the draft but
potentially deal-breaking disagreements remain on the authority
of the second chamber, the legitimacy of the House of
Representatives, and who controls the commander of the national
armed forces.
Four years on from the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi,
European countries are worried that Libya has become a haven for
Islamist militants, including Islamic State.
(Additional reporting by Ayman al-Warfali in Benghazi, Editing
by Ralph Boulton, Toni Reinhold)