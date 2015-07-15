By Ayman al-Warfalli
| MARJ, Libya, July 15
MARJ, Libya, July 15 Islamic State militants
said they killed a Libyan army commander in the eastern city of
Benghazi on Wednesday, as a pro-government offensive against the
Islamists appeared to stall.
Forces loyal to Libya's internationally recognized
government have been fighting Islamist groups in the country's
second-largest city for over a year, part of a wider struggle
since Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in 2011.
Army forces backed by armed residents have regained some of
the territory in Benghazi lost last year. But critics say their
air strikes and artillery have pounded parts of Benghazi into
rubble without gaining much ground.
New clashes erupted on Wednesday in the Lithi district, a
stronghold of militant Islamists. During the fighting, Salem
al-Naili, the commander of a special forces brigade, and another
soldier were killed, army officials said. Four more soldiers
were wounded.
Islamic State, which has expanded in Libya by exploiting a
vacuum as two governments vie for control, claimed
responsibility on social media for Naili's killing.
Islamic State and other militant groups have been getting
support from groups in Tunisia, Algeria, Chad, Nigeria and
Sudan, a top army commander told reporters after meeting with
senior commanders in Marj town east of Benghazi.
Asked when the Benghazi battle would be finished, the
commander, Khalifa Haftar, said: "I cannot give a date but it
will be very soon."
U.N. Special Envoy Bernardino Leon disputed that. "In
Benghazi, clashes ... continue with neither side making
significant gains," he told the U.N Security Council.
The fighting for Benghazi highlights the chaos in Libya,
where armed groups back two governments vying for control. The
official prime minister has been based in the east since the
capital, Tripoli, was seized by a rival group which set up its
own government.
Both sides command loose coalitions of former anti-Gaddafi
rebels. After Gaddafi's ouster, the various factions split along
political, regional and tribal lines.
Islamic State has exploited the chaos by taking over several
towns, executing foreigners and launching attacks against
embassies in Tripoli.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing;
Editing by Larry King)