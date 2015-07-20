(Adds military source)
By Ayman al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI, Libya, July 20 Libyan war planes sank
one ship and attacked a second vessel on Sunday near the eastern
city of Benghazi, military spokesmen for the country's
internationally recognized government said on Monday.
There was no independent confirmation for the strike near
the town of Mareesa, the latest attack on ships in Libya where
two governments and parliaments are fighting for control years
after the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi.
"The vessel was sunk because it had loaded fighters, weapons
and ammunition to support terrorism in the eastern region," air
force spokesman Nasser al-Hassi said early on Monday.
Mohamed El Hejazi, a spokesman for Khalifa Haftar, top army
commander of the internationally recognized government based in
eastern Libya, said the strike had also targeted a second vessel
which had been carrying weapons in the same area.
OIL TANKERS
A military official in Mareesa said the vessels were only
small ships like fishing boats coming from western Libya, which
is controlled by a rival government challenging the official
administration based in the east since losing Tripoli a year
ago.
"One boat was sunk, the other is burning," the official
said, asking not to be named.
A Reuters reporter had heard planes on Sunday circling above
Benghazi, which is about 20 km (12 miles) from Mareesa.
Tripoli-based state oil firm NOC has accused the eastern
government of having three times bombed oil tankers that the
eastern forces had said carried weapons and ammunition.
The official government is based in the east since losing
the capital a year ago to a rival group, which set up its own
administration. Both have attacked each other with aircraft.
Both governments control limited territory in the oil
producer. Islamic State militants have exploited a security
vacuum to expand in Libya, beheading and kidnapping foreigners
while also attacking foreign missions in Tripoli and fighting
with forces of both governments.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli, Mostafa Hashem and Ahmed
Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Eric Walsh and
Ralph Boulton)