BENGHAZI Aug 4 Supporters of toppled Libyan
dictator Muammar Gaddafi staged a rare demonstration in the
eastern city of Benghazi on Tuesday, shouting "Muammar,
Muammar", but dispersed after opponents opened fire with guns
and hurled rocks.
No-one appeared to have been hurt among dozens of supporters
of Gaddafi, who was toppled in 2011 and killed, dictatorship
then giving way to today's chaos as two rival governments fight
for power and Islamist militants build their influence.
The Gaddafi supporters waved pictures of the man who had
ruled for 42 years, and demanded the release of his most
prominent son Saif al-Islam, whom a Tripoli court sentenced to
death in absentia last week for crimes during the uprising.
He has been held since 2011 by a former rebel group in
Zintan, a region beyond Tripoli's control. Right groups say the
verdict was riddled with flaws.
"Only God, Muammar and Libya!" the crowd chanted and waved
the green flags of the old regime.
They dispersed after other residents, some of them carrying
the Libyan national flag, opened fire.
Residents said this was the first protest of Gaddafi
loyalists in Libya's second-largest city, the cradle of the
revolution, since 2011.
Frustration has been building among Libyans with the
country's chaos as two governments fight for power with the help
of former rebels who have fallen out along political, tribal and
regional lines.
Benghazi has been especially hard hit as fighting between
forces allied to the official government based in the east and
Islamist groups has closed the port, choking off wheat, food and
petrol imports.
The capital Tripoli is under control of a rival government
after a faction seized it a year ago, and drove out the
internationally recognised government to the east.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing;
Editing by Ralph Boulton)