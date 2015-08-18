* Libyan govt called for air strikes on militants in Sirte
* Arab League says "Arab plan" needed, gives no specifics
By Omar Fahmy
CAIRO, Aug 18 The Arab League pledged military
support on Tuesday to help Libya's internationally recognised
government fight Islamic State, but did not publicly agree to a
request for air strikes.
A communique issued after an Arab League meeting in Cairo
said there was an urgent need for an "Arab strategy" to fight
Islamic State in Libya, but did not mention specifics.
On Saturday, Libya's official government, based in the east
of the country after a rival group pushed it out of the capital
last year, asked fellow Arab states to conduct air strikes
against Islamic State in the central city of Sirte where the
hardline Islamists crushed rival fighters.
Islamic State has exploited the security vacuum to expand in
Libya as it did in Syria and Iraq. Sirte is its main base in the
North African country.
The fighting typifies the chaos in Libya, where two
governments and parliaments, along with an assortment of
Islamists, tribesmen and armed groups, are battling for control
of cities and regions four years after the ousting of Muammar
Gaddafi.
Libya's Foreign Minister Mohamed Dayri had urged the Arab
League meeting to agree to air strikes saying the official
government had only two war planes.
The meeting's communique said: "The situation has become
more pressing in the difficult circumstances to speed up putting
together an Arab strategy to fight Daesh (Islamic State)
terrorism."
