By Aziz El Yaakoubi
SKHIRAT, Morocco Aug 27 Libya's unofficial
government dropped out of the latest round of U.N.-backed peace
talks on Thursday, soon before they were due to start, in
another disruption to efforts to end months of conflict.
A representative of the faction said it needed more time to
form a new negotiation team after a senior member quit, and
would return to the table when it was ready, but gave no
indication of when that might be.
The United Nations formally opened the session with other
groups in the Moroccan city of Skhirat, but there was little
prospect of any progress without one of the main sides in a
conflict that has brought Libya to its knees in the four years
since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.
The faction took over Libya's capital Tripoli last year,
forcing the internationally-recognised government and its
elected parliament to move east.
Armed groups loyal to both sides have continued to fight
over territory and resources. Islamist militants, including
Islamic State, have also gained ground.
The recognised government agreed to a peace deal last month,
but the Tripoli faction refused to sign. The latest round of
talks was meant to iron out remaining differences.
A senior member of the Tripoli delegation quit on Wednesday
following what his political party described as differences with
the head of the Tripoli parliament, known as the GNC, over the
talks.
Both sides face divisions and pressure from hardliners.
"This is not because we want to leave the U.N. dialogue,"
Mowafaq Hawas, a representative of that parliament, told Reuters
about the delay.
The United Nations issued a statement saying the Libyan
faction had agreed to take part in the next round, but did not
give a date.
All sides have been discussing a U.N. proposal that calls
for a one-year government of national accord in which a council
of ministers headed by a prime minister and two deputies would
have executive authority.
