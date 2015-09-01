SASKATCHEWAN TO RAISE PROVINCIAL SALES TAX TO 6 PCT FROM 5 PCT AND APPLY IT TO MORE ITEMS-GOV'T
CAIRO, Sept 1 Islamic State militants have claimed a car bomb attack on the Mellitah oil and gas firm, co-owned by Italy's ENI, in the Libyan capital on Monday, a statement on social media said on Tuesday.
The attack caused only minor damage to the headquarters of Mellitah in central Tripoli. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Ulf Laessing)
* OPEC inclined to extend cuts; wants non-OPEC participation (Adds latest prices, fresh quote)