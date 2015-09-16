TRIPOLI, Sept 16 Military forces allied to
Libya's self-declared government in Tripoli said on Wednesday
they had captured a Russian-flagged oil tanker and its crew
trying to smuggle oil from the port of Zawara.
"A Russian-flagged oil tanker was captured this afternoon
when it tried to smuggle oil off Zawara," said Twafik Alskir, a
senior official with Tripoli-allied naval forces. He said 11
Russian crew had been detained.
Libya is caught up in a conflict between two rival
governments -- one internationally recognized, and the other
self-declared after its forces took over Tripoli last year.
Both are backed by loose coalitions of armed groups who helped
oust Muammar Gaddafi four years ago.
There was no immediate comment from the internationally
recognized government.
Oil ports and fields are often caught up in the conflict for
control of assets in the North African OPEC state. The United
Nations is trying to negotiate an end to the conflict between
the two factions and form a united government.
