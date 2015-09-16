(Adds details on tanker and crew, background)
TRIPOLI, Sept 16 Military forces allied with
Libya's self-declared government in Tripoli said on Wednesday
they had captured a Russian-flagged oil tanker and its crew
trying to smuggle oil from the port of Zawara.
Twafik Alskir, a senior official with Tripoli-allied naval
forces said 11 Russian crew had been detained. Alskir said the
tanker and crew had been taken to Tripoli port.
Libya is caught up in a conflict between two rival
governments - one internationally recognized, and the other
self-declared after its forces took over Tripoli last year.
Both are backed by loose coalitions of armed groups who helped
oust Muammar Gaddafi four years ago.
"A Russian-flagged oil tanker was captured this afternoon
when it tried to smuggle oil off Zawara," Alskir said. Further
details were not immediately available.
There was no immediate comment from the internationally
recognized government.
Oil ports and fields are often caught up in the conflict for
control of assets in the North African OPEC state. The United
Nations is trying to negotiate an end to the conflict.
In the chaos since the fall of Gaddafi in 2011, different
actors in the conflict have sought to sell Libyan oil without
permission from the weak central government authorities at the
time.
Since last year, the internationally recognised government
and elected parliament have operated out of the east since an
armed faction called Libya Dawn took over the capital and
installed a self-declared government and reinstated the previous
parliament.
The rival governments claim to be the legitimate authority
for the state-run National Oil Corporation, though international
oil traders have mostly avoided breaking with current contracts
with the NOC based in Tripoli.
