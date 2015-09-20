BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 20 Heavy fighting erupted
over the weekend between forces from Libya's recognised
government and Islamist militants in Benghazi, killing at least
six and heightening tensions in U.N. peace negotiations.
Benghazi is just one front in a wider conflict in Libya,
where a battle between two rival governments and their armed
allies is pushing the North African state to economic collapse
four years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
At least six people were killed and ten wounded when
fighting broke out on Saturday west of Benghazi between General
Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army forces and fighters allied
to Islamic State, a medical source and local residents said.
The fighting involved artillery shelling and air strikes,
they said.
Mohamed Hejazi, spokesman for Haftar's forces, said they had
launched a campaign against positions in Benghazi, which has
been caught up in fighting for more than year.
Western governments see the best solution in a United
Nations-backed peace deal to bring the two sides together in a
united power-sharing agreement. But fighting and pressure from
hardliners on both sides have complicated negotiations.
The United Nations and U.S and European envoys criticised
the increase in hostilities just before the Muslim holiday of
Eid al-Adha, and urged the two factions to finish the
U.N.-backed deal. U.N. envoy Bernardino Leon had set Sunday as a
deadline for negotiations to conclude.
"This escalation of violence underscores the urgent need to
complete the political dialogue process as soon as possible," a
U.S.-EU joint statement said.
Four years after their uprising toppled Gaddafi, two loose
factions of former rebels and their political allies who once
fought together have turned against each other in an battle for
control of the OPEC state.
Tripoli was taken over a year ago by Libya Dawn, an alliance
of Islamist-leaning brigades and former rebels from the powerful
city of Misrata who set up a self-declared government in the
capital and reinstated a former parliament known as the General
National Congress or GNC.
Since then, Libya's internationally recognised government
and the elected parliament, the House of Representatives, has
operated out of the east of the country, backed by Haftar's
forces and a loose alliance of other armed factions.
Islamist militants and migrant smugglers have taken
advantage of the turmoil to gain ground even as the United
Nations and the European Union warn the country is edging toward
becoming a failed state.
U.N. talks are continuing in the Moroccan city of Skhirat,
but both factions from the House of Representatives and the GNC
Tripoli parliament warned of growing tensions after the increase
in Benghazi fighting.
"Our team in Skhirat is studying suspending our
participation in the peace talks because of the military
escalation in Benghazi," Abdulrahman Swahili, a GNC parliament
member told Nabaa TV.
