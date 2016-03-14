BENGHAZI, March 15 Suspected militants staged an
attack on a power and water plant about 80km (50 miles) from the
major Sarir oil field in eastern Libya late on Monday, an oil
facilities guard said.
Security forces foiled an attempted suicide car bombing by
killing the driver, before engaging the attackers in clashes,
the guard said. An engineer and a resident also confirmed the
attack.
Islamic State militants have previously carried out attacks
against oil installations in Libya, stepping up their campaign
against facilities in the east of the country at the start of
this year.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis)