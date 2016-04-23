BENGHAZI, Libya April 23 Islamic State militants
clashed with a Libyan force guarding oil ports near Brega
terminal on Saturday, killing one guard and wounding four
including Ibrahim Jathran, leader of the Petroleum Facilities
Guard (PFG), security and medical sources said.
Islamic State has a base in the Libyan city of Sirte and has
launched frequent attacks against oil facilities and ports,
including major export terminals that are closed but controlled
by Jathran's PFG brigades.
The PFG is one semi-official armed group that is backing a
new unity government in Libya, where two rival administrations
and their loose alliances of former rebels have been battling
for control after the 2011 fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
Fighting between PFG and a convoy of Islamic State militants
broke out 52 kilometres south of the Brega oil terminal early on
Saturday, a PFG source and a medical source said.
"The four wounded included the commander of PFG, Ibrahim
Jathran," the PFG source said.
The new U.N.-backed unity government is trying to establish
its authority over Libya, where a self-declared Tripoli
government and a rival in the east and various armed factions
have been vying for power and a share of the country's oil
wealth for two years.
Islamic State's rise in Libya worries Western governments
who are offering military and financial aid to the new unity
government. But the new administration is still establishing
itself in Tripoli and faces resistance from hardliners who
reject its authority.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; writing by Patrick Markey;
Editing by Susan Fenton)