BENGHAZI, Libya Oct 11 A car bomb exploded outside the Swedish consulate in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Friday, damaging the front of the building and nearby houses, but there were no immediate reports of casualties, a Reuters witness at the site said.

No group claimed responsibility for the blast. But the bomb exploded days after a U.S. raid captured a top al Qaeda suspect in Tripoli, outraging Libyan Islamist militants who called for revenge attacks.