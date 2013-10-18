BENGHAZI, Libya Oct 18 Unidentified gunmen
fatally wounded Libya's military police force commander as he
left his house in the eastern city of Benghazi to attend Friday
prayers, a security source said.
"Several shots hit Ahmed al-Barghathi. He was brought to
hospital but later died there," the source said.
The attack is the latest blow to a weak Libyan government
that is struggling to assert control over militias and radical
Islamists two years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
Several army officers have been assassinated in Benghazi,
where the U.S. ambassador was killed during an Islamist assault
on a U.S. diplomatic mission a year ago. The shooting of
Barghathi, who was on vacation in the city, is the highest
profile attack there for weeks.
Some former rebel groups now in theory help the government
maintain security, but are themselves often a source of
violence.