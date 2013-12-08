BENGHAZI, Libya Dec 8 One person was killed and
five wounded in Libya's eastern city Benghazi on Sunday when a
car bomb exploded at a funeral for an assassinated army officer,
security and medical sources said.
The army colonel had been killed by a device planted under
his car which exploded while he was driving through the city
centre on Saturday, a security source said. He died in hospital
on Sunday morning.
When relatives and friends gathered for his funeral at noon
On Sunday a car bomb exploded in the crowd.
The security situation has sharply deteriorated in Libya's
second-largest city in the past few months. The capital Tripoli
last month saw the worst fighting in months between militias.
Most countries closed their consulates in Benghazi after a
series of attacks and some foreign airlines have stopped flying
there. The U.S. ambassador and three other Americans were killed
in September 2012 during an Islamist assault on the consulate.
Stability in eastern Libya is crucial for the country's oil
output, 60 percent of which comes from its eastern half.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by
Ulf Laessing; Editing by Andrew Roche)