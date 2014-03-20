TRIPOLI, March 20 Libya called on the United
Nations and international community to help fight what it called
a war on terrorism, the government said on Wednesday, struggling
to stop the major oil producer sliding into widening chaos and
instability.
The appeal came after a wave of bombings and assassinations
in the eastern city of Benghazi and clashes between
pro-government forces and a rebel militia controlling major oil
ports in Sirte in central Libya.
The violence is part of turmoil in the North African country
where the government in unable to control militias that helped
overthrow Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but kept their weapons to grab
oil wealth and power.
"Terrorist groups" had declared war on Benghazi, Sirte and
other cities, the government said. A powerful car bomb targeting
an army academy killed at least eight people in Benghazi on
Monday.
"Libya's interim government asks the international community
and especially the United Nations to provide assistance to
uproot terrorism," the government said in a statement posted on
its website.
"The government confirms that it wants this war on terror
and its crimes to start as soon as possible," it said.
The weak central government did not say what kind of help it
expected. Western, Arab and African countries have been training
thousands of Libyans to build up an army and police but progress
has been slow.
Major oil facilities are out of control of the Tripoli
government since armed groups and tribesmen seized them,
knocking down oil exports, the country's lifeline, to a trickle.
The government has said it will end, if necessary by force,
a blockage of major ports in the oil-rich east by a rebel group
demanding regional autonomy and more oil revenues. But analysts
are sceptical the nascent army can confront the group.
The rebel militia group managed earlier this month to load
oil for export onto a tanker but U.S. Navy Seals stormed the
vessel off the Cyprus coast on Sunday.
