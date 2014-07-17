TRIPOLI, July 17 Several shells hit the terminal of Libya's main airport on Thursday, witnesses said, as fighting between rival militias for control of the airport continued for a fifth day.

A Reuters reporter at Tripoli International Airport saw holes in the roof and smashed windows at the terminal building, with a shell lying on the floor.

Rival militias have been fighting since Sunday for control of the airport as the political turmoil in the North African oil producer worsens. (Reporting by Hani Amara; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by John Stonestreet)