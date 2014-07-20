(Adds details on deaths, fleeing residents)
TRIPOLI, July 20 Heavy fighting erupted on
Sunday around Tripoli International Airport, where rival
militias have been battling for control, killing at least four
people and forcing thousands from their homes, local residents
and witnesses said.
The airport standoff is the most serious violence in Tripoli
since the 2011 fall of Muammar Gaddafi, with Libya's fragile
government unable to assert authority over rival brigades of
former rebels fighting for political and economic power.
Militias used heavy anti-aircraft cannons, Grad missiles and
rockets in exchanges around the Qasr Ben Ghashir neighbourhood,
trapping some families while several thousand others fled the
fighting around their homes, community leaders said.
One Reuters witness said gunmen were set up on roofs of
homes facing each other with residents caught in between.
"The shells are landing on us from all warring militias,"
said Mohammed Abdulrahman, a spokesman for the district. "We
couldn't reach some families until now."
A doctor from a local hospital said they had received nine
wounded from the area. A health ministry official did not return
calls seeking confirmation of the death toll.
The fighting broke out just days after one powerful militia
said it was ready to put an end to heavy clashes that had
deepened fears the vast North African oil-producing country is
becoming a failed state.
The battle pits fighters from Zintan in the northwest and
their allies, who controlled the airport since the ousting of
Gaddafi, against armed groups tied to Misrata, a western coastal
town. Both are loosely allied with competing Islamist and
nationalist political factions.
The clashes have all but suspended international flights
from Libya, damaged more than a dozen planes parked at the
airport and prompted the United Nations to pull its staff out of
the country because of security fears.
