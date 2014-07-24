BENGHAZI, Libya, July 24 At least nine people
were killed and 19 wounded, mostly civilians, in Benghazi after
heavy clashes between Islamist fighters and regular forces
trying to oust the militants from the eastern Libyan city,
medical sources said.
The fighting late on Wednesday involving aircraft and troops
followed a week of the fiercest clashes between militants,
former rebel fighters and government forces in Benghazi and the
capital Tripoli since the 2011 war against Muammar Gaddafi.
More than 50 people have died so far in the violence that
has deepened fears post-war Libya is slipping into lawlessness,
with its government unable to control heavily armed brigades of
former rebel fighters battling for power.
Two main rival militias have exchanged fire with Grad
rockets, shells and anti-aircraft cannons for control of
Tripoli's main airport, shutting down most international flights
and prompting the United Nations to pull its staff out of Libya.
The fighting has also taken a toll on Libya's fragile oil
industry, with one main field, El-Feel, reducing production due
to the clashes, and total output slipping around 20 percent to
450,000 barrels per day on Monday.
