(Adds dropped words in para 4)
* Libya sees fiercest clashes since war against Gaddafi
* Shelling continues in Tripoli
* Benghazi battles involve troops, aircraft
BENGHAZI, Libya, July 24 At least nine people
were killed and 19 wounded, mostly civilians, in heavy clashes
overnight in Benghazi as government forces tried to oust
Islamist militants holed up in Libya's eastern port city,
medical sources said on Thursday.
The fighting late on Wednesday involved aircraft and ground
troops and followed more than a week of the fiercest clashes
between militants, former rebel fighters and government forces
in Benghazi and the capital Tripoli since the 2011 war against
Muammar Gaddafi.
Sporadic shelling continued in parts of Tripoli early on
Thursday though there were no immediate reports of any
casualties after heavy clashes a day earlier.
More than 50 people have died so far in the violence that
started ten days ago and that has deepened fears post-war Libya
is slipping further into lawlessness, with its government unable
to control heavily armed brigades of former rebel fighters
battling for power.
Two main rival militias in Tripoli exchanged fire with Grad
rockets, shells and anti-aircraft cannons for control of the
main airport, shutting down most international flights and
prompting the United Nations to pull its staff out of Libya.
Turkish foreign minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday
Turkey may evacuate its embassy in Tripoli, a day after his
ministry advised all Turkish citizens to leave the North African
country due to the worsening security situation.
MILITIA BLOCKADES OF OIL INDUSTRY
The fighting has also taken a toll on Libya's fragile oil
industry. The significant El-Feel oil field has reduced
production due to the clashes and total output slipped around 20
percent to 450,000 barrels per day on Monday.
A spokesman for the state-run National Oil Corporation said
on Thursday production had risen to 500,000 bpd, but he said
there was still no progress on reopening the Brega oil port
after a deal with protesters to end a blockade there.
Reopening Brega would help increase crude output by bringing
the stalled Sirte oil operations back into production.
The North African OPEC oil producer's petroleum industry has
been a prime target for blockades by militias and other armed
groups looking to pressure the central government for financial
or political gain.
Libya's western partners fear the country is becoming
increasingly polarised between two main factions of competing
militia brigades and their political allies, whose battle is
shaping the country's transition.
One side is grouped around the western town of Zintan and
their Tripoli allies who are loosely tied to the National Forces
Alliance political movement in the parliament.
The other faction centres on the more Islamist-leaning
Misrata brigades and allied militias who side with Justice and
Construction Party, a wing of the Muslim Brotherhood.
Zintan fighters have controlled Tripoli airport since the
fall of the capital in 2011, and have clashed with rivals
repeatedly in the capital since the civil war. However, this
week's battles were the most sustained since Gaddafi's fall.
Western powers hope the formation of a new parliament in
August after a legislative election in June will open the way
for the factions to forge a political settlement over the new
government.
The previous parliament, known as the General National
Congress, was caught up in deadlock between Islamist and
nationalist factions, and blamed by many Libyans for their
country's fragile progress to democracy.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Patrick Markey,;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)