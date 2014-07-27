BENGHAZI, Libya, July 27 At least 36 people were
killed in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi, many of them
civilians, in clashes between Libyan Special Forces and Islamist
militants on Saturday night and Sunday morning, medical and
security sources said.
Another 23 people, all Egyptian workers, were killed in the
capital Tripoli when a rocket hit their home on Saturday during
clashes between rival militias battling over the city's main
airport, the Egyptian state news agency reported.
In the last two weeks, Libya has descended into its
deadliest violence since the 2011 war that ousted Muammar
Gaddafi, prompting the United States, the United Nations and
Turkey to pull their diplomatic staff out of the North African
country.
With the central government unable to impose order, two
rival militias are fighting in Tripoli, while army units are
trying to push out Islamist militants who have set up camps on
the outskirts of Benghazi.
The United States evacuated its embassy in Libya on
Saturday, driving diplomats across the border into Tunisia under
heavy military escort after escalating clashes broke out near
the embassy compound in Tripoli.
Libya's western partners worry the OPEC oil-producing
country is becoming increasingly polarized between the two main
factions of competing militia brigades and their political
allies, whose battle is shaping the country's transition.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Feras Bosalum in Benghazi;
Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Patrick Markey and Hugh
Lawson)